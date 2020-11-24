WWE Survivor Series poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 51 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 19 percent, and C finished third with 16 percent.

-70 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to the Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre main event, while Asuka vs. Sasha Banks finished a distant second with 12 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett gave the show a C grade while I gave it a B grade in our members’ exclusive audio review on Sunday night. We both picked Reigns vs. McIntyre as the best match of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our latest polls, which are available following Raw, AEW Dynamite, NXT, WWE Smackdown, and pay-per-view events.