WWE Raw viewership for the night after Survivor Series

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.808 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.779 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.904 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.826 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.694 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished fourth, fifth, and sixth in the 18-49 cable ratings demographic. The Rams vs. Buccaneers game on Monday Night Football topped the cable ratings with 12.612 million viewers for ESPN. The November 25, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.109 million viewers for the night after Survivor Series.