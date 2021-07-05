AEW Dark Elevation preview: Matches set for for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Serpentico vs. Dante Martin.

-Angelico vs. Orange Cassidy.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Dani Jordyn.

-Leila Grey vs. Thunder Rosa.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Marcus Kross.

-Serena Deeb vs. Tesha Price.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.