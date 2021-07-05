AEW Dark Elevation preview: Matches set for for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Serpentico vs. Dante Martin.
-Angelico vs. Orange Cassidy.
-Hikaru Shida vs. Dani Jordyn.
-Leila Grey vs. Thunder Rosa.
-Scorpio Sky vs. Marcus Kross.
-Serena Deeb vs. Tesha Price.
Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.
