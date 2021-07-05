WWE Raw, AEW Dark: Elevation, Powell’s Q&A audio show note, Adam Cole, Hillbilly Jim, Jerry Sags, Jamie Dundee, Barry Windham, Johnny Swinger, Joey Janela, Joey Marella, Adrian Adonis, Shinya Hashimoto

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The Independence Day weekend continues! With the July 4 holiday taking place on a Sunday, most businesses are closed in the United States. As such, we will be enjoying the extended weekend today, but things will return to normal tonight with WWE Raw.

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center and will feature Bobby Lashley and MVP vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for this week’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. The show will be recorded on Tuesday or Wednesday this week due to the holiday.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hillbilly Jim (James Morris) is 69 today.

-Jerry Sags (Jerome Saganowich) of the Nasty Boys is 56 today.

-Jamie Dundee (James Cruikshanks) is 50 today.

-NXT Champion Adam Cole (Austin Jenkins) is 32 today.

-Barry Windham turned 61 on Sunday.

-Former WWE referee Joey Marella died at age 31 in a car accident on July 4, 1994.

-Adrian Adonis (Keith Franke) died at age 33 on July 4, 1988. He was a passenger in a van that was driven into a body of water in Canada when the driver swerved to avoid a moose. Independent wrestlers Mike Kelly (William Arko), Pat Kelly (Victor Arko), and Dave McKigney were also killed in the accident.

-Johnny Swinger (Joseph Dorgan) turned 46 on Saturday.

-Joey Janela turned 32 on Saturday.

-Shinya Hashimoto was born on July 3, 1965. He died at age 40 on July 11, 2005 of a brain aneurysm.