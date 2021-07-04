NXT TV preview: The updated lineup for Tuesday’s Great American Bash themed edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly.

-“MSK” Nash Carter and Wes Lee vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher for the NXT Tag Titles.

-Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles.

-LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes for the Million Dollar Championship (Grimes will be Knight’s butler if he loses).

-NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano meet face-to-face.

-Hit Row host a Championship Cypher for Isaiah Scott’s NXT North American Championship win.

