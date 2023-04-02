What's happening...

WWE reportedly to be sold to Endeavor

April 2, 2023

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The announcement of a WWE sale to Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor Group could be announced as soon as Monday, according to CNBC.com. The story adds that UFC and WWE are expected to form a new publicly traded company. Under new ownership, Vince McMahon is expected to serve as executive chairman, while Nick Khan will be named as president of the wrestling side of the business. Read more at CNBC.com.

Powell’s POV: Emanuel previously indicated that he was not interested in acquiring WWE because Endeavor was still in debt reduction mode. Either that was a smokescreen or something has changed if the CNBC report is accurate. Emanuel has also spoken highly of Vince McMahon and WWE.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (3)

  1. PG13 Icon April 2, 2023 @ 4:04 pm

    $9 billion evaluation. That is mind blowing if it’s true

    Reply
  2. TheGreatestOne April 2, 2023 @ 4:04 pm

    $9.3 billion valuation is the number being thrown around. That’s crazy.

    Reply
  3. Patrick April 2, 2023 @ 4:18 pm

    I see too much keeping Vince there, but aside from that, seems like a better choice than Saudi. Idk much about Endeavor, but it seems like it could have been worse

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.