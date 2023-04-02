WWE reportedly to be sold to Endeavor

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The announcement of a WWE sale to Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor Group could be announced as soon as Monday, according to CNBC.com. The story adds that UFC and WWE are expected to form a new publicly traded company. Under new ownership, Vince McMahon is expected to serve as executive chairman, while Nick Khan will be named as president of the wrestling side of the business. Read more at CNBC.com.

Powell’s POV: Emanuel previously indicated that he was not interested in acquiring WWE because Endeavor was still in debt reduction mode. Either that was a smokescreen or something has changed if the CNBC report is accurate. Emanuel has also spoken highly of Vince McMahon and WWE.