WrestleMania 39 Kickoff Show report: Powell’s live notes on the night two pre-show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WrestleMania 39 Night Two Kickoff Show

Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium

Streamed April 2, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network and WWE social media pages

This will not be a full-on recap of the Kickoff Show with listings of all the video packages or the match predictions from the hosts. Rather, I’ll stick to listing any notable developments from the two-hour show.

-Kayla Braxton hosted the show and was joined by the panel of Booker T, Wade Barrett, and Kevin Patrick on the same elevated outdoor desk set from Saturday.