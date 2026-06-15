WWE Raw in Baltimore, Powell’s Q&A Show, Bayley, Scott Norton, Chuck Palumbo, Cezar Bononi, Peter Avalon, “The Mountie” Jacques Rougeau Jr., Headbanger Thrash, Buzz Sawyer, Mitsuharu Misawa, Otto Wanz

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena. The show features King and Queen of the Ring tournament semifinal matches. Join me for my live review as Raw streams live on Netflix tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Dot Net Members will be listening to my Q&A audio show today. Submit questions for the Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com this morning before 12CT/11ET. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Baltimore, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision taping in Sugarland, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Kansas City. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Scott Norton is 68 today.

-Chuck Palumbo is 55 today.

-Cezar Bononi is 40 today.

-Bayley (Pamela Martinez) is 37 today.

-The late Brad Armstrong (Robert James) was born on June 15, 1962. He died on November 1, 2012, at age 50.

-The late Dick Murdoch died of a heart attack on June 15, 1996, at age 49.

-Peter Avalon (Peter Hernandez) turned 36 on Saturday.

-The late Buzz Sawyer (Bruce Woyan) was born on June 14, 1959. He died of an overdose at age 32 on February 7, 1992.

-“The Mountie” Jacques Rougeau Jr. turned 66 on Saturday.

-Headbanger Thrasher (Glenn Ruth) turned 57 on Saturday.

-The late Mitsuharu Misawa died at age 46 on June 13, 2009, after collapsing in the ring in Japan. His family declined to reveal the cause of death, which is believed to be a spinal cord injury.

-The late Otto Wanz was born on June 13, 1943. He died at age 74 on September 14, 2017.