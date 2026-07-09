Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Thoughts on the Beach Break episode featuring the crowning of two new champions, the Casino Gauntlet, the unique setting

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship: A pay-per-view main event with a world title change on television. This was a great match that had the live crowd fully engaged. As much as I enjoyed it in the moment, I’m not a fan of world title changes occurring shortly before any company’s biggest annual event. More often than not, I’m a big believer in the tried-and-true formula of a long-reigning world champion defending the title against the strongest challenger. I like the story they’ve been telling with Omega and Ospreay, but if Tony Khan knew this was where this was going, why not put the title on Omega sooner? All of that said, I am looking forward to Omega facing Ospreay for the AEW World Championship at Wembley Stadium. It will be very interesting to see what the plan is for MJF on AEW’s biggest show of the year. Hangman Page? Mick Foley? Andrade?

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW International Championship: As much as the show was built around the AEW World Championship, I was equally excited about this match. Takeshita and Fletcher are two of the best wrestlers in the world, and the match lived up to my lofty expectations. Takeshita is heading to Japan for the G1 Climax tournament, so it was logical to have him drop the title first. I’d love to see a rematch at AEW All In. The post-match angle with Mick Foley was interesting. I suspected that Foley would face MJF if he returned to the ring. It’s hard to say whether this angle was the start of something that will lead to a match or just a quick TV segment. A singles or tag match involving Foley and Don Callis could be fun without asking too much from the hardcore legend.

Women’s Casino Gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship at the Redemption pay-per-view: I want to go to a casino with Thekla. I don’t know if the motorboating AEW Women’s Champion enhanced the match with her color commentary, but I got a kick out of it. The bulk of the match was fine yet forgettable. Willow Nightingale winning the match in her return from injury moved this into minor Hit territory. I also liked the alliance that Mercedes Moné formed with Megan Bayne and Lena Kross afterward. Here’s hoping the AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions last longer with Mercedes than Kamille did.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Chris Jericho: A soft Hit. The build was initially too cutesy and comedic. Rather than ignore the fan feedback, Ciampa and Jericho adjusted by turning up the intensity during the build. It carried over to the match, but there was still some silliness with Ciampa bonding with the bald fan, and when he pulled out a drill that no one thought he would actually use as a weapon. On the bright side, I like the call to have Ciampa go over. I’m sure Jericho will get his win back, but Ciampa’s win extends the program.

Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley vs. JD Drake and Anthony Henry: A soft Hit for the showcase win for Ospreay and Moxley. I doubt they’ll chase the AEW Tag Team Champions, but it’s important to play up their alliance so that the inevitable split packs as much of a punch as possible.

Beach Break: It was a hot night for the talent and crew, but the amphitheater setting provided a fun atmosphere. This was a big upgrade over scattering some props around a regular arena. They don’t have to make this venue in “the land of racism and incest” the permanent home, but here’s hoping that this type of setting becomes the norm for the annual Beach Break show (selfish pitch for the locals – how about the new Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee, Minnesota?).

AEW Dynamite Misses

The Brawling Birds video: Why did they show random footage of Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor beating up random men in a bar? I don’t mind some sports entertainment, but this was mindless nonsense.

Darby Allin: The boobytrapped bag bit worked for the cage match at Forbidden Door. The backstage stunt with the “boobytrapped skateboard” was a groaner. Hopefully, this is the end of Darby playing MacGyver. Besides, that MacGyver guy is clearly just a cheap knockoff of the great MacGruber. Have you seen what MacGruber can do with a celery stick?!?

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)