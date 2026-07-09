AEW All In lineup: Current world championship matches for the Wembley Stadium show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All In pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, August 30, in London, England, at Wembley Stadium.

-Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship

-Thekla vs. Mercedes Moné for the AEW Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Omega won the AEW World Championship on Dynamite and is scheduled to defend it against Ospreay, who earned the title match by winning the men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament. Mone won the women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament to earn the AEW Women’s Championship match. Thekla will defend the AEW Women’s Championship against Willow Nightingale at AEW Redemption on July 26.

AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). AEW has yet to announce a starting time. The past main cards for the All In events in London started at noon CT/1ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-day audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).