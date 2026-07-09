AEW Redemption lineup: First title match set for AEW’s newest pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, July 26, in Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre.

-Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Willow won a Casino Gauntlet match on Dynamite to earn the title shot. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). Tony Khan announced an earlier start time for this event. The main card is scheduled to start at 6CT/7ET. I will be covering the show live as it airs, and Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).