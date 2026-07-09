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Avery Styles advertised for a pair of GCW events

July 9, 2026

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Avery Styles is scheduled to make his GCW debut. GCW is advertising Styles for the July 31 event in Omaha, Nebraska, at The Admiral, and the August 1 event in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at First Avenue. For more details, see below or visit the GCW Twitter/X page.

Powell’s POV: GCW has not announced any specifics regarding his first two appearances. Nevertheless, it’s a great move by GCW to book AJ Styles’ son. Avery had his father in his corner for his first match when he faced Ashton Martin at the June 26 Squared Circle Action event in Royston, Georgia. Check out the match below.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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