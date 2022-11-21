AEW Rampage rating for the live Full Gear go-home show and the Full Gear countdown special

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 445,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 456,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition.

-The Full Gear countdown special finished with 234,000 viewers and finished 65th in the 18-49 demo with a 0.06 rating.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 17th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo. The November 19, 2021 edition of Rampage delivered 556,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last year’s AEW Full Gear countdown special delivered 292,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating.