WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for a pair of Smackdown World Cup tournament matches

November 21, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.232 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down slightly from the 2.264 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous episode’s 0.58 rating. The November 19, 2021 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.064 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Survivor Series go-home show.

