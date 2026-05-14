1FW “Rumble in Rome” results: Vetter’s review of Jeff Jarrett vs. Paul Walter Hauser in a tables match, Andrade El Idolo vs. QT Marshall, Orange Cassidy and Harley Cameron vs. Rosario Grillo and Valentina Rossi

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

1FW (One Fall Wrestling) “Rumble in Rome”

Taped March 31, 2026, in Rome, Georgia, at Forum River Center

Released weekly via TrillerTV+

Episode 31 was released on April 29, Episode 32 was released on May 6, and Episode 33 was released on May 13, with matches from the “Rumble in Rome” event. This is QT Marshall’s promotion, and he’s using a lot of AEW talent, including many enhancement workers we’ve seen on ROH programming whenever AEW is in the Deep South.

This is a pretty good crowd with maybe 600 in attendance. The lighting over the ring was really good; the fans were in the shadows. Rome is located northwest of Atlanta, just outside the metro area.

Episode 31

1. Gisele Shaw vs. Hyena Hera vs. Robyn Renegade (w/Charlette) vs. Brooke Havok in a four-way for the Maple Leaf Pro Women’s Title. The commentators said this is Brooke’s 1FW debut, but they noted she was trained at the nearby Nightmare Factory. Robyn rolled to the floor at the bell, establishing she’s a heel. She attacked Brooke on the floor. Her sister taunted Brooke. In the ring, Gisele hit a powerslam on Hera for a nearfall. Brooke hit a springboard armdrag on Robyn, then a missile dropkick. Brooke dove to the floor at 2:00, but the Renegade sisters caught her and hit a team fallaway slam on the floor! In the ring, Hera hit a running buttbump on Robyn in a corner. [C]

Brooke again hit a top-rope crossbody block to the floor, this time dropping the Renegade sisters. Gisele hit a top-rope twisting splash onto the other four (including Charlette!) on the floor at 4:00. Gisele threw Robyn into the ring and got a nearfall. Robyn hit a twisting brainbuster for a nearfall! Havok hit a German Suplex. Robyn hit a neckbreaker on Shaw for a nearfall. They did a Tower of Doom spot at 6:00, and everyone was down.

All four got up and traded punches and chops. Shaw hit a backbreaker over the knee and a spinning faceplant on Robyn for a nearfall, but Hera made the save. Havok hit a Code Red. Robyn hit a double stomp on Havok’s back for a nearfall at 8:00. Havok set up for the CrossRhodes, but Charlette hopped on the apron to distract Brooke. Robyn accidentally struck her sister! Brooke hit the Cross Rhodes for a believable nearfall! Hera hit a neckbreaker over her knee for a nearfall. However, Gisele hit a running knee on Hera for the pin. I wish the title hadn’t been on the line because it guaranteed Shaw was winning.

Gisele Shaw defeated Hyena Hera, Robyn Renegade and Brooke Havok in a four-way to retain the Maple Leaf Pro Women’s Title at 9:35.

* The Darby Allin commercial aired, where he’s raising funds for a skateboard park in a town south of Atlanta, where he’s currently residing.

Michael Ray, a country musician, is our special referee for the next match! Footage aired of the Jeff Jarrett-Paul Walter Hauser feud. Hauser has wisely become a smarmy heel.

2. Jeff Jarrett vs. Paul Walter Hauser in a tables match. Hauser came out first and cut a heel promo, noting he’s a Golden Globe winner, and the crowd loudly booed him. Jarrett cut a babyface promo, then they locked up. This isn’t the reason I tuned in, so I’m fast-forwarding to the 15:00 mark. Jarrett repeatedly slammed Hauser head-first into each of the four corner turnbuckles. Jarrett hit a Stroke faceplant. Jarrett rolled to the floor, got a table, and slid it in. A commentator noted that this table appears to be rather thick.

Jarrett got a guitar, but Hauser pushed the ref into Jarrett! Hauser immediately hit a low blow uppercut. He closed the table and pushed it to the floor! He set it up on the floor instead. In the ring, Hauser hit some punches. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Jarrett got the guitar and hit Hauser over the head; Hauser fell off the top turnbuckle and landed on the table — but it didn’t break! Jarrett leapt and hit an elbow drop onto Hauser to break the table and win the match. Yeah, I saw just enough of that one.

Jeff Jarrett defeated Paul Walter Hauser in a tables match at 19:23.

Episode 32

1. Elijah Drago vs. Jay Lethal. Drago has a tremendous physique; I’ve only seen him a couple of times. He got loud boos. A Special Olympics athlete joined Lethal. The bell rang, and Lethal cautiously shook hands. A clean lockup and the bigger, thicker Drago easily tossed Lethal to the mat. Drago isn’t quite the size of Brian Cage, but he’s in that caliber of build. He hit a loud chop and some punches. Jay hit some jab punches, then a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 2:30. [C]

They went to the floor, where Drago dropped him back-first on the apron. He hit a slingshot shoulder tackle into the ring for a nearfall. Jay kept trying to suplex Drago, and they remained locked up for quite a while until Jay hit the Suplex at 6:00. However, Drago popped up and hit a big boot for a nearfall. Jay hit a top-rope superplex at 8:00, and they were both down. Lethal hit some jab punches to the jaw. He hit a superkick, then a Savage-style top-rope flying elbow drop for a nearfall at 9:30 [C].

* The Darby Allin ad aired again.

Jay went for the Lethal Injection, but Drago blocked it. Drago hit a fallaway slam for a nearfall. Jay set up for a Figure Four, but Drago pushed Jay into the ref, and the ref was down! Jay got a rollup for a visual pin, but we had no ref! They traded punches. Drago had a visual pin, but the ref was still knocked out. Lee Johnson came to the ring, holding a chair. He chased off the Special Olympics kid, and he slid the chair into the ring!

Drago picked it up and got ready to swing, but he stopped, and he threw it to the floor. Lethal hit a low-blow kick! (Double turn!) Jay nailed the Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 13:00. “What just happened?” a commentator asked. Drago grabbed Lethal by the throat. Lee hopped on the apron; Drago swung and missed. The distraction allowed Jay to hit a second Lethal Injection for the tainted pin. The commentators were shocked at Jay’s heel actions to conclude the match.

Jay Lethal defeated Elijah Drago at 13:44.

* A commentator interviewed Shoot Taylor backstage, and he proclaimed he’s the best wrestler here, and the best wrestler in this industry!

* Jacked Jameson cut a commercial where he listed off the upcoming 1FW dates, and he stressed that this is family-friendly wrestling.

* A clip aired of them honoring Arn Anderson.

* In the locker room, “Smart” Mark Sterling was talking, but he was annoyed by the partying of Jameson, Preston Vance, and Cole Karter. They wound up agreeing to a six-man tag match that will take place on the next episode.

2. Andrade El Idolo vs. QT Marshall. A nice pop for QT, as the commentators stressed he’s the “founder” of 1FW. They went to a [C] before they even locked up. Back from the short break, Andrade hit a shoulder tackle and made a cocky one-footed cover, and he hit a basement dropkick. Andrade did the ‘tranquilo’ pose on the mat. QT hit a powerslam. They fought to the floor, and QT crashed to the thin mat.

Andrade hit some loud chops as they looped the ring. Andrade hit a plancha at 4:30. He found a cute woman in the front row, who took a selfie with him. They got back into the ring, and Andrade hit a running basement dropkick for a nearfall at 6:00, and he slowed QT down with a headlock. [C]

Back from the break, QT worked his way free, and he hit some punches. QT hit a handspring-back-enzuigiri, and he made the Diamond Cutter hand motion. However, Andrade shoved him head-first into the corner. QT hit a pop-up punch and a Lionsault for a nearfall at 8:00. They hit stereo clotheslines, then again, until they both collapsed. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Andrade hit his double moonsault move for a nearfall at 11:00. He hit a Meteora and a hammerlock DDT for another nearfall. QT hit a springboard fadeaway stunner for a nearfall. QT set up for a Diamond Cutter, but Andrade got a rollup. QT hit a superkick. Andrade hit his spinning back elbow for a nearfall, then the twisting neckbreaker for the pin. Good action.

Andrade El Idolo defeated QT Marshall at 13:38.

* Andrade helped QT to his feet and shook his hand, and the fans applauded them both.

Episode 33

* Four guys were already in the ring, and the bell rang before any introductions!

1. Vary Morales vs. Adam Priest vs. Lee Johnson vs. Shoot Taylor in a four-way for the 1FW Breakout Title. I don’t know Shoot Taylor; he’s a thin, Black man. We’ve seen Vary multiple times in ROH; he’s a mix of Juventud Guerrera and Axl Rose. Priest hit some chops on Taylor. Vary hit a huracanrana on Lee. Priest clotheslined Lee to the floor, and Vary clotheslined Taylor to the floor. All four fought in the ring. Priest hit a tornado DDT on Taylor. Priest and Vary traded chops.

Vary hit a corkscrew Asai Moonsault onto everyone on the floor at 5:00. Priest hit a Sunset Flip Bomb out of the corner. Priest hit a brainbuster on Shoot for a nearfall, but Lee made the save. Lee hit a half-nelson suplex on Priest for a nearfall. Lee hit a brainbuster on Priest! Taylor hit a springboard flying uppercut for a nearfall. He hit a uranage on Vary at 6:30. Vary hit a Jay Driller on Taylor for the pin! That was a lot of fun.

Vary Morales defeated Adam Priest, Lee Johnson, and Shoot Taylor in a four-way to retain the 1FW Breakout Title at 7:04.

* “Smart” Mark Sterling came to the ring in his ridiculous blue-and-red gear that covers him from neck to toe. We haven’t seen ring gear like that since WWE female wrestlers first went to Saudi Arabia! He cut a heel promo, saying they are there to be role models for the children, unlike the Frat House.

2. Mark Sterling and “The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice vs. “The Frat House” Jacked Jameson, Preston Vance, and Cole Karter. Wait… the Frat House are babyfaces here? Sterling opened against Jameson, who easily shoved Mark to the mat. VSK got in at 1:30 to tie up with Jameson, and the commentators noted it’s Vinny’s 1FW debut. Cole entered and hit some dropkicks on VSK. Bryce entered; a commentator said he’s 6’5″ (he’s much closer to 6’2″, but that’s wrestling exaggeration!) He kicked Preston in the gut. They traded shoulder blocks with neither going down. Preston finally dropped him on a shoulder tackle. [C]

* The Darby ad aired again!

Back from the break, The Verdict worked over Cole in their corner. Sterling repeatedly stomped on Cole. Vinny hit repeated knee drops across the forehead. Sterling went to suplex Cole, but Cole hit one at 6:00. Jameson got the hot tag, and he brawled with Bryce. The heels brought Jameson to their corner and worked him over. Sterling choked Jameson. Preston got a hot tag, and he slammed Sterling to the mat, then he nailed a spinebuster at 9:30. Vance accidentally struck the ref! Sterling immediately hit a low blow on Vance. [C]

Bryce and VSK stomped on Jameson. Sterling got some brass knuckles. However, out of the back came Glacier ! He wore his full Mortal Kombat-style blue outfit. The heels scampered to the floor. “I can’t believe what we’re seeing right now,” a commentator said. The heels charged at him, but Glacier hit some punches on each of the heels. Vance hit a discus clothesline on Sterling. The ref woke up and made the three-count.

“The Frat House” Jacked Jameson, Preston Vance, and Cole Karter defeated Mark Sterling and “The Verdict” Bryce Donovan and Vinny “VSK” Scalice at 12:13.

* James Bradley and Brady Pierce were backstage. Pierce is now the 1FW champion. Bradley is a heel manager, and he recently turned on Brady Booker (former NXT wrestler Bodhi Hayward).

* Harley Cameron was backstage, and she has a fantastic rack … of ribs cooking at home. Valentina Rossi said she also has a giant rack … of lamb, cooking. Rosario Grillo was confused, wondering why they were talking about food. Harley had her AEW Women’s Tag Team Title belt. They agreed to have a mixed tag match. Harley turned to the nearby Aaron Solo, who said no to her offer to team up. Harley grabbed Orange Cassidy. “What are we doing?” Cassidy said, confused at being pulled into this.

3. Orange Cassidy and Harley Cameron vs. Rosario Grillo and Valentina Rossi (w/Cartello Grillo). Grillo and Rossi are doing the over-the-top stereotypical Italian mob boss gimmick. Cameron came out next, then Orange Cassidy came out solo to a massive pop. The men opened. Grillo blocked Orange from putting his hands in his pockets, and that earned some boos. Of course, moments later, Orange put his hands in his pockets and hit a shotgun dropkick at 1:30. Valentina tagged in, and she’s taller than Orange. Orange hit his soft tap kicks to her lower legs. A commentator, of course, wondered if they could show those “vicious kicks.” [C]

Harley tagged in. The taller Rossi wanted a test of strength. Harley hit a series of snapmares. Rosario snuck in, and he pushed Orange into Harley, then he repeatedly punched Orange in the corner. Rossi stomped on Orange, and the heels worked Cassidy over. Rossi did the splits while shoving her foot into Orange’s throat. “I would tear everything below the waist doing that,” a commentator said. Some of the Italian goons hopped in the ring and helped Grillo. The Frat House appeared, and they brawled with the goons to the back.

Harley got a hot tag at 6:00, and she hit a top-rope double crossbody, but the heels didn’t go down. Orange walked over and gave Harley a shove to the back, knocking over the heels. Funny. Harley hit a bulldog on Grillo, then a spin kick to his head, then a running neckbreaker for a nearfall. Grillo raked her eyes and teased that he was going to superplex her, but she fired up and hit some punches to escape. Orange struck Grillo, allowing Harley to hit a powerbomb on Grillo out of the corner.

Rossi hit a twisting neckbreaker on Orange! Harley hit a running knee on Rossi. Grillo struck Harley and got a nearfall at 9:00. Grillo hopped up and jawed at the ref. Harley hit a Lungblower to Grillo’s back. Orange dove through the ropes onto Grillo. Cameron hit a swinging faceplant on Rossi, who rolled to the floor. Cassidy hit the Orange Punch on Grillo, and Cameron dove onto Rosario and scored the pin. A fun match, and the male-on-female action was kept to a bare minimum.

Orange Cassidy and Harley Cameron defeated Rosario Grillo and Valentina Rossi at 10:07.

Final Thoughts: First and foremost, these episodes looked good from a production standpoint — I would say they are on par with what Reality of Wrestling has been producing. (ROW’s lighting is a bit better.) The commentary is decent, and the backstage segments all worked for me. I watched these three episodes back-to-back, and it definitely felt like watching an AEW house show with so many top-tier AEW talents here.

Andrade-Marshall was really good and the best of these seven matches. Of course, if those two had a match on AEW TV, it would have gone half that length, but it was nice to see the beloved QT stand toe-to-toe with Andrade. That four-way was short but really good. The Lethal-Drago match was a master class on how to do a double turn — by the end, the crowd was cheering Drago and loudly booing Lethal. Well done.

Each episode is roughly 46 minutes. I just looked at the results of that show — there were 10 main show matches and three dark matches — and it appears next week’s episode should have a battle royal, plus Angelica Risk vs. Remi Reade for the 1FW Women’s Title, and an eight-man tag with Billy Gunn joining the babyfaces against Brady Pierce and three other heels.