TNA re-signs Daria Rae

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Thursday to announce the re-signing of Daria Rae.

TNA Wrestling Director of Operations Daria Rae has re-signed with the company, it was confirmed today, as first reported by Fightful.

The charismatic authority figure, Daria is a key part of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! every week on AMC and AMC+ (U.S.), Sportsnet 360 (Canada) and TNA+ (worldwide).

Since making a surprise

Powell’s POV: Rae is a good heel authority figure. It will be interesting to see if she will return to the ring or if she and company are content with her current role.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)