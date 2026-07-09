07/09 PW Boom (Episode 416): Zack Heydorn’s in-person take on CM Punk winning the WWE Championship and fan reaction to Oba Femi, plus Kenny Omega’s AEW World Championship win, Dark Side on TNA

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brass Ring Media and SI.com’s Zack Heydorn sharing his in-person take on CM Punk winning the WWE Championship and the reaction to Oba Femi, plus Kenny Omega’s AEW World Championship win, Dark Side of the Ring on TNA, and more…

Order Zack’s book “Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin” here.

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 416) and guest Zack Heydorn.

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