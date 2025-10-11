AEW Collision lineup: Tonight’s “Homecoming” edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Kota Ibushi vs. Josh Alexander

-AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, and Harley Cameron vs. “The Triangle of Madness” Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue

-Megan Bayne and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Willow Nightingale and “JetSpeed” Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey

-Eddie Kingston vs. The Beast Mortos

-Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs Big Bill and Bryan Keith

-“La Fracción Ignobernable” Rush, Sammy Guevara, and Dralistico vs. Johnny TV, Mansoor, and Mason Madden

-Anna Jay and Tay Melo in action

Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place. The show will be simulcast tonight on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Christopher McDonald’s debut review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).