AEW Collision lineup: Tonight’s “Homecoming” edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.
-Kota Ibushi vs. Josh Alexander
-AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, and Harley Cameron vs. “The Triangle of Madness” Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue
-Megan Bayne and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Willow Nightingale and “JetSpeed” Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey
-Eddie Kingston vs. The Beast Mortos
-Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs Big Bill and Bryan Keith
-“La Fracción Ignobernable” Rush, Sammy Guevara, and Dralistico vs. Johnny TV, Mansoor, and Mason Madden
-Anna Jay and Tay Melo in action
Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place. The show will be simulcast tonight on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Christopher McDonald’s debut review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
