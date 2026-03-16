AEW Dynamite preview: The Revolution fallout edition

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir in a No Holds Barred match

-Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd in a coffin match

Powell’s POV: Ronda Rousey showed up in support of Shafir after Storm beat her at Sunday’s AEW Revolution. Rousey has not been advertised for Dynamite, but even the possibility of her showing up on Wednesday is a nice hook. Dynamite will be live from Fresno, California, at Save Mart Center. AEW will also tape Collision in Fresno, and we are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).