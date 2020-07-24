AEW Dynamite preview: The updated lineup for next week’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a tornado tag team match.

-“The Inner Circle” Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent in a ten-man tag match.

-Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. “The Dark Order” Evil Uno and Stu Grayson for the AEW Tag Titles.

-AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante in a non-title match.

-Cody vs. Warhorse for the TNT Championship.

Powell’s POV: Cody revealed today that he will be defending his championship against Warhorse. I like the added touch of Cody stating that Warhorse won’t last five minutes with him (see below). AEW Dynamite will be live on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs Wednesdays on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review every week.

