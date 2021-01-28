AEW Dynamite viewership for the show headlined by the Young Bucks and Good Brothers vs. Dark Order

What's happening...

January 28, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 734,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 854,000 viewers who watched the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished sixth in the 18-49 demographic with a .29 in Wednesday’s cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 720,000 viewers and finished 24th with a .21 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network.

