WWE Raw preview: Edge and Randy Orton return, MITB fallout

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Edge and Randy Orton appear.

-Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch confronts women’s Money in the Bank winner Asuka.

Powell’s POV: The official WWE website preview also questions how the Street Profits and Viking Raiders feud will evolve. Raw will be either live or air on same day tape delay from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join me for my live review as Raw airs at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



