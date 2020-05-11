WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for the Money in the Bank go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.025 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.04 million viewers. The final number was up from the previous episode’s 1.885 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished tied for two other networks for first place in the male 18-49 demographic. The number was likely up due to being the go-home show for Money in the Bank. It will interesting to see if they can develop any momentum by remaining above the two million mark coming out of the pay-per-view.



