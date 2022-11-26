What's happening...

WWE Survivor Series WarGames lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s premium live event

November 26, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event that will be held tonight in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden.

-“The Bloodline” Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Kevin Owens, Butch, and Ridge Holland in a WarGames match

-Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley in a WarGames match

-Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Championship

-Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

Powell’s POV: Lynch was added to Belair’s team during the opening segment of Smackdown. Join me for my live review of Survivor Series tonight beginning with a Kickoff Show match or the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I will team up for a Dot Net Triple Threat same night audio review of WWE Survivor Series WarGames for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

