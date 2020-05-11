WWE hypes Becky Lynch’s major announcement for Raw

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Becky Lynch will make a major announcement on tonight’s Raw television show.

Powell’s POV: WWE has not offered any additional clues, though the advertising also touts that she will confront Money in the Bank match winner Asuka. Join me for live coverage of Raw as the show airs at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review.



