WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Abdullah the Butcher, Ruby Riott, Mascarita Sagrada, Tamina, Colonel DeBeers, Buff Bagwell, Negro Casas, Silver King, Todd Grisham, Brian Lawler, Mick McManus, Gory Guerrero

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live from Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will face Randy Orton and the build to the Royal Rumble event will continue. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-Abdullah the Butcher (Lawrence Shreve) is 80 today.

-Mascarita Sagrada is 56 today.

-The late Mick McManus (William Matthews) was born on January 11, 1920. he died on May 22, 2013 at age 93.

-The late Gory Guerrero (Salvador Guerrero Quesada) was born on January 11, 1921. He died at age 69 on April 18, 1990.

-Colonel DeBeers (Edward Wiskoski) turned 76 on Sunday.

-Jerry Estrada turned 63 on Sunday.

-Negro Casas (José Casas Ruiz) turned 61 on Sunday.

-Marcus “Buff” Bagwell turned 51 on Sunday.

-Donovan Morgan (Andrew Vassos) turned 45 on Sunday.

-Tamina Snuka (Sarona Moana-Marie Reiher Snuka-Polamalu) turned 43 on Sunday.

-The late Brian Lawler was born on January 10, 1972. Lawler died on July 29, 2018.

-Silver King (César Cuauhtémoc González Barrón) is 53.

-Former WWE broadcast team member Todd Grisham is 45.

-Ruby Riott (Dori Prange) is 30.