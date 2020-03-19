AEW Dynamite viewership for The Exalted One’s reveal

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 932,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 766,000 viewers who watched the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT delivered 542,000 viewers for USA Network last night. Dynamite finished 20th in the 18-49 demographic this week, while NXT finished 81st in the same category.



The new Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting for a Dot Net Weekly combo show regarding the coronavirus outbreak creating uncertainty regarding WrestleMania and most pro wrestling events, plus Rob Gronkowski signs with WWE, NXT and AEW Dynamite thoughts, and more...

