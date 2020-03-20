WWE Smackdown and 205 Live, Sting, Homicide, Matt Taven

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Welcome to what has to be the barest edition of Dot Net Daily in the history of the site. Obviously, the live pro wrestling events scheduled for this weekend have been cancelled or postponed. I hope you are all being smart and staying safe out there.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be held tonight in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and will feature an appearance by WrestleMania host Rob Gronkowski. Join me for the weekly live review as the show airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live is scheduled to stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available Saturday mornings.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sting (Steve Borden) is 61.

-Homicide (Nelson Erazo) is 43.

-Matt Taven (Matthew Marinelli) is 35.



