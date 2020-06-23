ROH re-signs Bobby Cruise

CategoriesNEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced the re-signing of longtime ring announcer Bobby Cruise. Read the official announcement via ROHwrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: Cruise is among the best in the business at what he does. Congratulations to him on his new deal.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net staffer Jeff Lutz discussing his background, pro wrestling during the pandemic, the differences between the way WWE and AEW have tested, and much more...

