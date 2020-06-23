WWE Raw viewership for Championship Monday

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.922 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.939 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 2.035 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.950 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.782 million viewers. The June 24, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.276 million viewers.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net staffer Jeff Lutz discussing his background, pro wrestling during the pandemic, the differences between the way WWE and AEW have tested, and much more...

