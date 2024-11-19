What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The card for the brand's Survivor Series go-home show

November 19, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax in a WarGames advantage match

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Otis and Akira Tozawa

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be live from Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena. Raw is a two-hour show through the end of the year. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

