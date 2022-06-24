WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Intercontinental Title match, two MITB qualifiers, tag team returning

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Gunther vs. Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship

-Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Money in the Bank qualifier

-Shotzi vs. Aliyah in a Money in the Bank qualifier

-The Viking Raiders return

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Austin, Texas at Moody Center.