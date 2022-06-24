MLW announces new action figure deal

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Friday to announce its new toy deal with Boss Fight Studio.

June 24, 2022 – Norwood, MA – Boss Fight Studio, creator of fan favorite action figures, announced today they have acquired the license to make Major League Wrestling action figures. For the first time ever, MLW action figures and collectibles will be available featuring some of the league’s most iconic and popular fighters.

“As a huge wrestling fan myself, I can’t wait to bring the MLW talent to market in action figure form” says Erik Arana, Partner and Creative Art Director at Boss Fight Studio. “I’m extremely excited as a collector and fan at the lineup we’ve put together, including figures, accessories, and entertainment sets – while we’ll reveal more in the coming weeks, I can promise tons of excitement!” says Arana.

“Teaming up with Boss Fight to bring the world of MLW to fans as action figures and collectibles is something the fans have been demanding and we’re delighted to make it happen,” says Court Bauer, CEO and Founder of MLW. “We have a stacked lineup we’ve been working on. Boss Fight’s attention to detail and ability to bring figures to market that are not only incredibly fun to play with but are representative of the talent is key.”

The opening of the MLW catalog of talent is huge with 1:12 scale figures, accessories and entertainment sets all planned. “We have deluxe figures planned alongside some amazing playable sets” says Arana. Boss Fight Studio is known for their highly articulated figures which translates into wrestling figures that can reach extreme poses for maximum play.

More announcements for specific characters and figure release timing will be shared over the coming months through the Boss Fight Studio social accounts.

Powell’s POV: There better be a Microman and Mister Saint Laurent on the Micro Mobile combo set. Obviously, this is cool news for collectors and added revenue for the company.