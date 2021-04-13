MLW Fusion preview: Third title match set for Wednesday

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Wednesday’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Mil Muertes for the MLW National Openweight Championship.

-Richard Holliday vs. Gino Medina for the Caribbean Championship.

-Los Parks vs. The Dirty Blondes for the MLW Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: MLW added the tag title match today. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio reviews.