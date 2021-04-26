AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The latest list of matches for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Rey Fenix vs. Chuck Taylor.
-Big Swole and Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose and Madi Wrenkowski.
-Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. Alex Reynolds and Alan “5” Angels.
-Matt Sydal vs. Joey Janela.
-Ryan Nemeth vs. Ryzin.
-“TNT” Terrell Hughes and Terrence Hughes vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.
-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis.
-Dean Alexander vs. Orange Cassidy.
-Rising Star feature on Leyla Hirsch.
Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.
