AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The latest list of matches for tonight’s show

April 26, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Rey Fenix vs. Chuck Taylor.

-Big Swole and Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose and Madi Wrenkowski.

-Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. Alex Reynolds and Alan “5” Angels.

-Matt Sydal vs. Joey Janela.

-Ryan Nemeth vs. Ryzin.

-“TNT” Terrell Hughes and Terrence Hughes vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis.

-Dean Alexander vs. Orange Cassidy.

-Rising Star feature on Leyla Hirsch.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

