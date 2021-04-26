MLW announces a second match for Wednesday’s Fusion

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce Bu Ku Dao vs. Hijo de LA Park for Wednesday’s edition of MLW Fusion.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Hijo de LA Park (managed by Salina de la Renta) vs. Bu Ku Dao for this Wednesday, April 28 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Despite going rogue on Azteca Underground’s proprietor, Salina de la Renta has been given one more opportunity by the mysterious El Jefe.

With Los Parks last week seem unhappy with her, Salina finds herself at a crossroads after going into business for herself and ignoring El Jefe’s game plan for the Muertes/Hammerstone match.

Hijo de LA Park faces a man entering the middleweight contest with immense momentum in Bu Ku Dao. The 5′ fan favorite defeated TJP last week in the biggest win of his career.

Could Salina face severe consequences if Hijo de LA Park losses?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•”Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Marshall Von Erich

•Hijo de LA Park (managed by Salina de la Renta) vs. Bu Ku Dao

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, Alex Hammerstone, CONTRA Unit and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: This is the penultimate edition of what MLW is labeling as its season. The show will go into “best of” mode until it returns following the July 10 taping in Philadelphia. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio reviews. MLW will also premiere with classic footage on Vice TV on Saturday.