AEW Dynamite in Independence (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, Blair Davenport, Wayne Bloom, Villano V, El Felino, Joe Blanchard

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena. The show includes Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Independence (the taping for Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be held tonight). If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority A grade in our post show poll with 30 percent of the vote. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Wayne Bloom is 65. He worked as Beau Beverly in WWE, and his son Cal works as Von Wagner in NXT.

-Villano V (Raymundo Díaz Mendoza Jr.) is 61.

-El Felino (Jorge Luis Casas Ruiz) is 59.

-Blair Davenport (a/k/a Bea Priestly) is 27.

-The late Joe Blanchard died on March 22, 2012 at age 83 due to squamous cell carcinoma. Joe is the father of Tully Blanchard, and the grandfather of Tessa Blanchard.