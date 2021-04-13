Kris Statlander’s in-ring return announced for AEW Dynamite

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW announced that Kris Statlander will face Amber Nova on Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite.
Powell’s POV: This will be Statlander’s first match back since she suffered a torn ACL last June. She returned to television at the end of the Arcade Anarchy match and is now aligned in the storylines with Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends tag team. Nova is an independent wrestler who has worked for Impact Wrestling and did some enhancement for NXT.
#AEWDynamite TOMORROW NIGHT at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama the #GalaxysFavoriteAlien @callmekrisstat (accompanied by Best Friends) returns to the ring after nearly 1 year, but it’s a tough task as @AEW GM TonyKhan has matched her vs. one of the top independent stars @AmberNova73! pic.twitter.com/UmWeDEk832
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2021
