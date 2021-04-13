Kris Statlander’s in-ring return announced for AEW Dynamite

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced that Kris Statlander will face Amber Nova on Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite.

Powell’s POV: This will be Statlander’s first match back since she suffered a torn ACL last June. She returned to television at the end of the Arcade Anarchy match and is now aligned in the storylines with Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends tag team. Nova is an independent wrestler who has worked for Impact Wrestling and did some enhancement for NXT.