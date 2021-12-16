MLW Fusion Alpha preview: The series finale featuring an MLW Middleweight Championship match

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion Alpha online show.

-Tajiri vs. Atsuki Aoyagi for the MLW Middleweight Championship.

-LA Park vs. Homicide.

-Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead.

Powell’s POV: This show is billed as the series finale of the MLW Fusion Alpha miniseries. MLW will return with the MLW Azteca miniseries starting Thursday, January 6. Alpha streams tonight on the MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at either 6CT/7ET or 7CT/8ET (FITE lists the first time, MLW lists the second). The show will be replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are usually available during or immediately following the show, and Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly MLW Fusion Alpha audio reviews.