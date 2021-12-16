NXT UK TV preview: The card for today’s Peacock and WWE Network show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.
-A-Kid vs. Nathan Frazer in the No.1 Contender match for the Heritage Cup Championship.
-Joe Coffey vs. Charlie Dempsey.
-New NXT UK Tag Champions Tyler Bate and Trent Seven appear.
Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are typically available on Thursdays, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.
Be the first to comment