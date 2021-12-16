Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, BTI match, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-A contract signing for Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey for the Impact World Championship at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

-Trey Miguel vs. John Skyler for the X Division Championship.

-Josh Alexander vs. Rohit Raju.

-Tenille Dashwood vs. Jessie McKay.

-Doc Gallows and Joe Doering vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack.

-Chris Bey vs. Laredo Kid.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and features Ace Austin vs. Hernandez. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will focus on Su Yung at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Tournament of Champions 2013 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.