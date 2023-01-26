Impact Wrestling and MLW Fusion coverage, WWE Raw XXX and Smackdown poll results, Sasha Banks, Evil, Taylor Wilde, Taylor Rust, The Stro, Volador Jr., Road Warrior Hawk

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan vs. Rich Swann vs. Rhino vs. Chris Sabin in a Golden Six Shooter for a shot at the Impact World Championship at No Surrender. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Fusion streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on Pro Wrestling TV. Tonight’s show features Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora for the MLW Featherweight Championship. While the days my reviews run will vary, my weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 47 percent of the vote. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw XXX received finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 44 percent of the vote. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The Stro (Robert Kellum) is 50.

-Volador Jr. (Ramon Ibarra Rivera) is 42.

-Evil (Takaaki Watanabe) is 37.

-Taylor Wilde (Shantelle Malawski) is 37.

-Taylor Rust (Russell Tayor) is 36.

-Mercedes Mone, (Mercedes Kaestner-Varnado) is 31. She is formerly known as Sasha Banks.

-The late Road Warrior Hawk (Mike Hegstrand) was born on January 26, 1957. He died of a heart attack at age 46 on October 19, 2003.