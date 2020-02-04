Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, NWA Powerrr, poll results for AEW Dynamite, NXT, and WWE Smackdown, WWE Backstage, Punishment Martinez, Chris Sabin, Billy Watson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The show includes Vikingo vs. TJP. John Moore’s review of this show will be available on Wednesday morning along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.

-The latest NWA Powerrr episode streams today at 5:05CT/6:05ET on the NWA’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The featured match is Thunder Rosa vs. Allysin Kay for the NWA Women’s Championship in a rematch of the show stealing match at the NWA Hard Times pay-per-view. My review should be available shortly after the show streams.

-The AEW Dark online show premieres tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show includes “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Shawn Spears and Colin Delaney.

-The WWE Backstage studio talkshow airs on FS1 at 10CT/11ET. Drew McIntyre is the advertised guest.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with a F for the majority grade with 40 percent of the vote. C finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I didn’t dislike the show as much as the masses and gave it a C- grade.

-The NXT on USA Network show earned an A grade from 52 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 22 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-The majority of Dot Net voters gave AEW Dynamite an A grade in our post show poll with 31 percent of the vote. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Punishment Martinez (Luis Martínez) is 38.

-Chris Sabin (Joshua Harter) is 38.

-“Whipper” Billy Watson died on February 4, 1990 at age 74.



