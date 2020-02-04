AEW Dark spoilers: Full results of tonight’s online show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on January 30 in Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Jurassic Express beat Brandon Cutler and Sonny Kiss.

-Hikaru Shida over Mel.

-“Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent beat Shawn Spears and Colin Delaney.

-Kenny Omega and Riho beat Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.

Powell's POV: The mixed tag match was filmed on the Jericho Cruise. AEW Dark airs Tuesday nights at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page.



