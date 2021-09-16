AEW Dark Elevation spoilers: Full results of the taping for Monday’s online show (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Dot Net reader David Sisson attended Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite event in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center and sent the following report on the matches taped for Monday’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
1. Thunder Rosa defeated Kaia McKenna
2. “Gunn Club” Billy, Colten, and Austin Gunn won a six-man tag match.
3. Dark orders 5 and 10 defeated Evil Uno and Colt Cabana.
4. Orange Cassidy defeated Mike Verna.
5. “Private “Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen defeated Teddy Goodz and George Santi.
6. Hikaru Shida defeated Masha Slamovich.
7. Sonny Kiss defeated Joey Janela.
8. Santana and Ortiz defeated Avery Good and JT Dunne.
9. Dustin Rhodes defeated QT Marshall.
Be the first to comment