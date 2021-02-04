WWE financial report and Vince McMahon conference call, NXT UK, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, Damian Priest, Chris Sabin, Billy Watson

What's happening...

February 4, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE will release its fourth quarter and year-end financial report today. Vince McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Kahn, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, and Chief Financial Officer
Kristina Salen are scheduled to co-host a conference call to discuss the report today at 4CT/5ET. I will run live notes on the presentation, which will be followed by the usual Q&A portion of the call with the financial analysts.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 2CT/3ET. The show includes Nina Samuels vs. Xia Brookside. New Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week and last night’s AEW Dynamite and NXT television shows. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received an C grade majority vote from 35 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 23 percent of the vote. B finished a close third with 20 percent. I gave the show a D+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Damian Priest (Luis Martínez) is 39.

-Chris Sabin (Joshua Harter) is 39.

-“Whipper” Billy Watson died on February 4, 1990 at age 74.

