WWE financial report and Vince McMahon conference call, NXT UK, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, Damian Priest, Chris Sabin, Billy Watson

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE will release its fourth quarter and year-end financial report today. Vince McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Kahn, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, and Chief Financial Officer

Kristina Salen are scheduled to co-host a conference call to discuss the report today at 4CT/5ET. I will run live notes on the presentation, which will be followed by the usual Q&A portion of the call with the financial analysts.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 2CT/3ET. The show includes Nina Samuels vs. Xia Brookside. New Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week and last night’s AEW Dynamite and NXT television shows. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received an C grade majority vote from 35 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 23 percent of the vote. B finished a close third with 20 percent. I gave the show a D+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Damian Priest (Luis Martínez) is 39.

-Chris Sabin (Joshua Harter) is 39.

-“Whipper” Billy Watson died on February 4, 1990 at age 74.