Tony Khan says Hulk Hogan and Linda Hogan are banned from AEW events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Linda Hogan has joined her ex-husband Hulk Hogan in being banned from AEW events. AEW President Tony Khan responded to a Linda Hogan tweet in which she claimed that “Afro Americans” were responsible for the looting that she watched on television. Khan replied: “You’ve now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations.”

Powell’s POV: Hey, Linda, turn the channel and pull your head out of your ignorant ass.

watching the looting , it’s all afro Americans, not sure how robbing and stealing set the record straight but if they want to be heard they need to be civilized . — Linda Hogan (@LindaHogan) May 31, 2020

You’ve now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 2, 2020



