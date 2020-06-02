What's happening...

Tony Khan says Hulk Hogan and Linda Hogan are banned from AEW events

June 2, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Linda Hogan has joined her ex-husband Hulk Hogan in being banned from AEW events. AEW President Tony Khan responded to a Linda Hogan tweet in which she claimed that “Afro Americans” were responsible for the looting that she watched on television. Khan replied: “You’ve now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations.”

Powell’s POV: Hey, Linda, turn the channel and pull your head out of your ignorant ass.


