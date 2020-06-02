WWE Raw viewership down as news networks dominate the night

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.728 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.735 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.810 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.803 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.571 million viewers. News networks dominated the night and pushed the three hours of Raw down to 12, 13, and 17 in the 18-49 demographics in the cable ratings. The June 3, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.405 million viewers.



