What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s final edition of 2022

December 27, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship.

-Julius Creed vs. JD McDonagh

-The Drew Gulak Invitational

-Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James in the Battle for the Bar

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Lash Legend

-Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid vs. Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade

-Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

-Scrypts vs. Ikemen Jiro

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s show was taped last Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.