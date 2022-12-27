NXT live coverage, WWE in Atlanta (reports needed), AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Bill Eadie, Bart Gunn, Bill Goldberg, Claudio Castagnoli, Zelina Vega, Chyna

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show was taped last week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-We are looking reports from the WWE holiday tour live events that will be held this week. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena tonight with the following advertised matches: Bray Wyatt appears, Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins in a steel cage match for the U.S. Championship, Bianca Beliar vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, and Sheamus vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority B grade from 35 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bill Eadie is 75. He worked as Demolition Ax and Masked Superstar.

-Bart Gunn (Michael Polchlopek) is 57.

-Bill Goldberg is 56.

-Claudio Castagnoli is 42.

-Zelina Vega (Thea Trinidad) is 32.

-The late Chyna (Joanie Lauer) was born on December 27, 1969. She died at age 46 of an overdose of alcohol and prescription drugs on April 20, 2016.

-The late Jerry Tuite was born on December 27, 1966. Tuite, who worked as The Wall and Malice, died of a heart attack at age 36 on December 6, 2003.